Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orezone Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
