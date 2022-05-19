Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Weber Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Weber in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weber’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Weber has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Weber by 1,621.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 67,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weber by 174.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 146,087 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

