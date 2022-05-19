Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NanoXplore Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$514.35 million and a PE ratio of -29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.77. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$9.03.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

