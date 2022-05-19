Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.88 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

