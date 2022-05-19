Equities Analysts Set Expectations for James Hardie Industries plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray expects that the construction company will earn $1.55 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:JHX opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

