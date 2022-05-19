Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

SPRO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $519,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

