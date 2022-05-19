Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vecima Networks Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vecima Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

TSE VCM opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.87. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$13.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.14 million and a P/E ratio of 64.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

