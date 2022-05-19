Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 19th (ATAX, ATYM, AUTO, AV, AZN, BARC, BEG, BRBY, CALX, CAT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 19th:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.41) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £115 ($141.77) price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 138 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,280 ($28.11) price target on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$9.75 target price on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) price target on the stock.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$24.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.38) price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.66) target price on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) target price on the stock.

Rotala (LON:ROL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) had its suspended rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a C$0.75 price target on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) had its suspended rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,207 ($14.88) target price on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.18) price target on the stock.

