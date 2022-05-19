Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Plans Dividend of $0.56

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5604 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.08) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($37.50) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

