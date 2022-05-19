Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Plans Dividend of $0.56

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5604 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.