Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $333.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $340.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.67.

Shares of ESS opened at $288.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $283.42 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

