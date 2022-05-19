Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.10

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ERM stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 955.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 949.96. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a one year low of GBX 810 ($9.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.86).

In related news, insider Jack Callaway bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £22,475 ($27,705.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

