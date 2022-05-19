Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

EURN stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.