Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target Raised to €97.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group to €97.00 ($101.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($102.81) to €102.90 ($107.19) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$74.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065. Euronext has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

