European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Julia Bond Purchases 6,090 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Julia Bond purchased 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £6,029.10 ($7,432.32).

Shares of EAT traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 98.80 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 582,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,268. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.54. European Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 94.20 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($1.87).

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.