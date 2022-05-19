Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.90% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Euroseas alerts:

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.