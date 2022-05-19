Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Univest Sec started coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESEA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 111,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,371. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $182.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.90% and a net margin of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

