Eve Yen Sells 4,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.03 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,875 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

