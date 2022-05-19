Eve Yen Sells 4,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.03 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,875 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Karat Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
