Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $18,612,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

