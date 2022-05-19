EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Critical Analysis

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get EVO Payments alerts:

91.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVO Payments and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.33% -11.72% 5.33% Waitr -47.34% -21.32% -9.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVO Payments and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 0 3 0 3.00 Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50

EVO Payments currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 802.31%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Risk and Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.76 $8.65 million $0.03 743.25 Waitr $182.19 million 0.18 -$5.23 million ($0.52) -0.40

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Waitr on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.