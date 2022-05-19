Evogene (EVGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EVGN opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.
About Evogene (Get Rating)
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
