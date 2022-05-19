Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider David Moatazedi Sells 55,321 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $754,578.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48.

On Tuesday, March 8th, David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56.

EOLS opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

