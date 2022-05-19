Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Lauren P. Silvernail Sells 52,015 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EOLS stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

