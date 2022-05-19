Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Get Exagen alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Exagen has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exagen will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exagen by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.