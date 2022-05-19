Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$45.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.86.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

