Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $3,728,516. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

