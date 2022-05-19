Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,300 at Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,113.71 ($38.38).

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,454 ($30.25) on Thursday. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The firm has a market cap of £22.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,828.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

Experian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.