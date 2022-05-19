Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,113.71 ($38.38).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,454 ($30.25) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,828.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,107.59. The company has a market cap of £22.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

