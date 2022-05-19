Experian’s (EXPN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPN. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,113.71 ($38.38).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,454 ($30.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,828.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,107.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

