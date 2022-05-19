Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,077,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.