Exscientia (EXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, analysts expect Exscientia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EXAI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $30.38.
EXAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.