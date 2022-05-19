Exscientia (EXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, analysts expect Exscientia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXAI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,976,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

