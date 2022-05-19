Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $381.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Baader Bank INC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 671.1% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 11,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

