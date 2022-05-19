F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of F5 stock traded down $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,882. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F5 by 39.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in F5 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $1,399,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $9,023,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
