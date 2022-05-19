F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of F5 stock traded down $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,882. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F5 by 39.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in F5 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $1,399,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $9,023,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

