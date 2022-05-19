Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.33.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 23,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.7% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $375.63 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.66.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

