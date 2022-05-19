Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 81.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 382.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the third quarter worth $371,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

