Farfetch (FTCH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTCH opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

