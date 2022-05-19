Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 2,006 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $24,011.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,219.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.