Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 883 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $10,569.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48.

Fastly stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,981,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

