Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 13,908 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 5,109,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

