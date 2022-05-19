Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,217.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FQVTF. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,030 ($37.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

