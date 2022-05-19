Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Insider Purchases £21,850 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS – Get Rating) insider Grahame Stott purchased 5,000 shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,935.40).
Shares of LON FAS traded down GBX 15.30 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 423.70 ($5.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,001. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 406.22 ($5.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.29). The company has a market capitalization of £309.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.49.
