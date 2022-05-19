Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Insider Purchases £21,850 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS – Get Rating) insider Grahame Stott purchased 5,000 shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,935.40).

Shares of LON FAS traded down GBX 15.30 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 423.70 ($5.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,001. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 406.22 ($5.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.29). The company has a market capitalization of £309.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.49.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

