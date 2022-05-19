Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $61.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.