Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 181.6% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 435,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,995,000 after buying an additional 280,852 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.