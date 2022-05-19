Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

