Financial Comparison: ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) vs. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ForgeRock alerts:

This table compares ForgeRock and SailPoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ForgeRock $176.93 million 8.01 -$47.77 million N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 13.26 -$61.63 million ($0.84) -73.50

ForgeRock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SailPoint Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of ForgeRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of SailPoint Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ForgeRock and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForgeRock N/A N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies -17.13% -13.41% -4.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ForgeRock and SailPoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForgeRock 0 3 7 0 2.70 SailPoint Technologies 0 11 4 0 2.27

ForgeRock presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.10%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus price target of $62.52, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Given ForgeRock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ForgeRock is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Summary

ForgeRock beats SailPoint Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.