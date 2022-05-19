Financial Comparison: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boxed and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -31.44% Insight Enterprises 2.35% 18.24% 5.77%

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Insight Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 3.85 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $9.44 billion 0.37 $219.35 million $6.31 15.57

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Insight Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boxed currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services. It also offers cloud and data center transformation; connected workplace; and supply chain optimization solutions. In addition, the company provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services; and offers Software-as-a-Service subscription products. Further, it designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. Additionally, the company sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty services. It serves construction technology, enterprise business, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing technology, retails and restaurants, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

