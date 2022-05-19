Financial Comparison: Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) vs. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telecom Italia and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 3 2 0 2.40 BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50

BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.80%. Given BuzzFeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Italia and BuzzFeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.30 billion 0.32 $8.25 billion N/A N/A BuzzFeed $397.56 million 1.30 $24.71 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed N/A 39.83% 9.79%

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Telecom Italia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities. The company has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

