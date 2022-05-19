Financial Comparison: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.32 $734.56 million $1.03 8.36 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 1.86 -$20.96 million ($0.99) -5.07

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 8 0 0 2.00 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vipshop presently has a consensus price target of $14.89, indicating a potential upside of 72.93%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.49%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Vipshop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 3.99% 16.53% 9.22% 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56%

Summary

Vipshop beats 1stdibs.Com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, swimming, and other sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and small household appliances; and consumer electronic products. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; food and snacks, beverages, health supplements; home appliances; beauty products, fresh produce, and pet goods; and internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. The company offers its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Additionally, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

