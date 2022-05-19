Financial Contrast: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

29.2% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and ESAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 5.58 -$212.24 million ($1.14) -1.46 ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Velodyne Lidar and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 2 1 0 2.00 ESAB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus price target of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 230.12%. ESAB has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than ESAB.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar -440.65% -73.29% -59.34% ESAB N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Velodyne Lidar beats ESAB on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ESAB (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.