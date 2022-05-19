Financial Contrast: MaxCyte (MXCT) and Its Peers

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MaxCyte to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78% MaxCyte Competitors -260.35% -8.25% -2.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxCyte and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 MaxCyte Competitors 104 761 1299 30 2.57

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 47.93%. Given MaxCyte’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxCyte has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million -$19.08 million -26.17 MaxCyte Competitors $2.80 billion $101.15 million 11.91

MaxCyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxCyte rivals beat MaxCyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

