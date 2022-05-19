Financial Survey: IN8bio (INAB) vs. Its Peers

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IN8bio to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get IN8bio alerts:

9.7% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IN8bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -82.53% -53.40% IN8bio Competitors -4,585.07% -66.42% -30.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A -$14.65 million -1.58 IN8bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.11

IN8bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio. IN8bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IN8bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 IN8bio Competitors 1649 5721 11366 210 2.54

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 272.34%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 116.97%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

IN8bio peers beat IN8bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

IN8bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.